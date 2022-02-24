Quebec records 28 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall again

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 28 new deaths attributable to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continued to drop Thursday.

Officials say the number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic stood at 1,604, a decrease of 68 compared with the previous day. This includes 96 patients in intensive care units, a fall of six.

This comes after 96 Quebecers were admitted to hospitals, while 164 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The province also recorded 1,517 new novel coronavirus cases. Yet the daily count isn’t representative of the current situation since PCR screening is limited to high-risk groups.

Quebec administered 19,145 tests at government-run sites Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the results of 592 additional rapid tests were declared by the population in the last day. Of them, 432 were positive.

The immunization campaign has rolled out more than 18.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date in the province, including 12,449 shots in the past 24-hour period.

Quebec has registered 917,279 cases and 13,931 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis. As of Thursday, recoveries from the virus surpassed 884,000.