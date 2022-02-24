Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Central Hamilton church leader faces sex assault charges

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 11:21 am
A Hamilton police vehicle View image in full screen
Police are investigating alleged sex assault occurrences involving a leader with a central Hamilton church. Don Mitchell / Global News

A leader with a central Hamilton-based church is facing a pair of sexual assault charges tied to incidents dating from almost 10 years ago, according to police.

Investigators say the 51-year-old man from Smithville was charged on Wednesday with sexual assault related to incidents dating between 2012 and 2016.

Read more: SIU investigating police-involved shooting which killed driver in Mount Hope

The accusations followed a police probe opened in early February after a victim came forward.

Detectives say the man is the current chairman of the board at Victory International Church on Barton Street.

Trending Stories

Police believe there may be more victims and investigators say anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police.

Story continues below advertisement

The man made his first appearance in a Hamilton court on Thursday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagsex assault tagSexual Interference tagbarton street east tagSmithville tagvictory international church tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers