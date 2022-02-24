Central Hamilton church leader faces sex assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A leader with a central Hamilton-based church is facing a pair of sexual assault charges tied to incidents dating from almost 10 years ago, according to police.

Investigators say the 51-year-old man from Smithville was charged on Wednesday with sexual assault related to incidents dating between 2012 and 2016.

The accusations followed a police probe opened in early February after a victim came forward.

Detectives say the man is the current chairman of the board at Victory International Church on Barton Street.

Police believe there may be more victims and investigators say anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police.

The man made his first appearance in a Hamilton court on Thursday.

Police have arrested 51-year-old, Duane Thorne for Sexual Assault & Sexual Interference. Thorne is a leader at Victory International Church in #HamOnt. Police believe there may be more victims & encourage anyone with info to come forward & call police.https://t.co/EIQamhFE0g — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 24, 2022