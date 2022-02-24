Car thefts linked to fitness facility locker rooms in Kitchener-Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers are continuing to investigate as several vehicles were stolen after keys were taken from locker rooms at local fitness facilities earlier this month.

Police say the first incident occurred shortly after midnight on Feb. 9 at a gym near Strasburg and Block Line roads. Someone reported that a vehicle was missing and police say it has not been found.

Read more: Police release images of suspects from pharmacy robbery in Cambridge

Two days later, police say a second vehicle was reported stolen from a home near Mountain Laurel Crescent and Bridlewreath Street in Kitchener at around 5:40 a.m.

The keys had gone missing from the same gym as the first, police said. The second vehicle has yet to be recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were another vehicle was reported stolen from a gym in Waterloo near Ira Needles Boulevard and University Avenue on Feb. 17 at around 8:40 p.m. Officers did manage to recover that vehicle.