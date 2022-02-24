Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Car thefts linked to fitness facility locker rooms in Kitchener-Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 10:25 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say officers are continuing to investigate as several vehicles were stolen after keys were taken from locker rooms at local fitness facilities earlier this month.

Police say the first incident occurred shortly after midnight on Feb. 9 at a gym near Strasburg and Block Line roads. Someone reported that a vehicle was missing and police say it has not been found.

Read more: Police release images of suspects from pharmacy robbery in Cambridge

Two days later, police say a second vehicle was reported stolen from a home near Mountain Laurel Crescent and Bridlewreath Street in Kitchener at around 5:40 a.m.

Trending Stories

The keys had gone missing from the same gym as the first, police said. The second vehicle has yet to be recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Gun pulled during road rage incident in Kitchener on Family Day: police

Police were another vehicle was reported stolen from a gym in Waterloo near Ira Needles Boulevard and University Avenue on Feb. 17 at around 8:40 p.m. Officers did manage to recover that vehicle.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagUniversity avenue waterloo tagBlock Line Road Kitchener tagStrasburg Road Kitchener tagKitchener gym thefts tagBridlewreath Street Kitchener tagIra Needles Boulevard Waterloo tagKitchener fitness facility thefts tagMountain Laurel Cres Kitchener tagWaterloo Fitness facility thefts tagWaterloo gym thefts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers