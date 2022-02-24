Vehicle fire near London, Ont. police HQ deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police said officers are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire at roughly 3:30 a.m. Thursday that caused $5,000 in damage.

The vehicle was found in the 400-block of Adelaide Street North, which runs from police headquarters at Dundas Street to Dufferin Avenue two blocks north.

Police said firefighters put out the flames and no injuries were reported.

“The fire is suspicious in nature, and has been reassigned to members of the LPS street crime unit,” police said.

No information was provided on a suspect or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

