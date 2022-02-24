Winter travel weather advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a winter travel weather advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Thursday.

The agency says a winter storm will hit the area on Thursday night and will last through to Friday morning.

Read more: Kitchener forecast

It says a developing low-pressure system will create a storm that will bring local snowfall accumulation of between 5 and 10 cm.

Environment Canada says Friday morning the area could see heavy snowfall at times, which would affect the morning commute, especially in urban areas.

The agency said travellers should alter their plans in accordance with the weather as there may be transportation delays.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, if there is reduced visibility, it says that drivers should slow down and be prepared to stop and that snow accumulation may make it difficult to navigate on roads and in parking lots.

It also notes that there could be reduced visibility at times due to the heavy snowfall.