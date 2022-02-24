Menu

Canada

Winter travel weather advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 9:56 am
Kitchener snowfall View image in full screen
Duke Street in Kitchener following a winter storm in January 2022. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Environment Canada issued a winter travel weather advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Thursday.

The agency says a winter storm will hit the area on Thursday night and will last through to Friday morning.

It says a developing low-pressure system will create a storm that will bring local snowfall accumulation of between 5 and 10 cm.

Environment Canada says Friday morning the area could see heavy snowfall at times, which would affect the morning commute, especially in urban areas.

The agency said travellers should alter their plans in accordance with the weather as there may be transportation delays.

In addition, if there is reduced visibility, it says that drivers should slow down and be prepared to stop and that snow accumulation may make it difficult to navigate on roads and in parking lots.

It also notes that there could be reduced visibility at times due to the heavy snowfall.

