City unveils tentative post-mandate plan, masks still required for city employees

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 11:45 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Winnipeg unveils tentative plan once COVID-19 mandates lifted' City of Winnipeg unveils tentative plan once COVID-19 mandates lifted
More on the City of Winnipeg's tentative plan once COVID-19 mandates come to an end in Manitoba including whether masks will still be required on Winnipeg Transit buses.

The City of Winnipeg has released a tentative plan for when vaccine passports and mask mandates come to an end next month in the province.

Chief Administrative Officer Michael Jack says if provincial mandates are lifted on schedule, the city will follow suit and allow people to use city facilities without wearing a mask or proving they’re vaccinated.

However, Jack says the mask requirement for City employees will stay in place for the foreseeable future.

Trending Stories

RELATED: Low Winnipeg Transit ridership mostly to blame for city deficit

Those who were on leave due to being unvaccinated will be able to work again.

“They will still be expected to submit to the education module that we had prepared throughout this pandemic for this very purpose,” Jack said. “But in terms of the actual proof of vaccination, that’s no longer going to be part of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jack also says it won’t be required but it is strongly encouraged for residents to wear a mask on transit buses.

