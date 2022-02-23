Solidarity rally for Ukraine held in Vancouver amid mounting tensions with Russia

Send this page to someone via email

Several dozen Ukrainian Canadians and their supporters staged a rally and car convoy in Vancouver Wednesday as the crisis with Russia continued to escalate.

Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency Wednesday, amid signs of a potential pending Russian invasion.

A couple dozen Ukrainian-Canadians holding a car rally at Vancouver City Hall tonight — chanting #StandWithUkraine and trying to push federal government to take stronger action against Russia. #cdnpoli @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/DUsVuAvwmf — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) February 24, 2022

Eugene Lupynis, who sits on the board of Richmond’s Ivan Franko Ukrainian Centre, said B.C.’s estimated 200,000 residents of Ukrainian descent fear for their friends and family in Europe.

“Speaking to community members, everybody is worried, everybody is watching the news, every media outlet that can be found we are watching, trying to get the latest,” he said.

“The ultimate fear is the loss of life that’s going to take place should an invasion happen. Secondary is the loss of our homeland.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine on Monday and deployed forces earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression,” an announcement that immediately fuelled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned.

Canada has moved its embassy from Kyiv last week to Lviv in western Ukraine, and federal officials have urged Canadians in the country to leave as soon as possible.

Lupynis, who has extensive family in Ukraine, said the mood in the country is one of anxiety.

“What they are telling us is they are concerned, but they’re still trying to live life as best as they can right now, they haven’t started to try and ration, or buy rations. They’re trying to maintain a good lifestyle while watching what’s happening in eastern Ukraine,” he said.

Amid escalating tensions, many Ukrainians — from youth to seniors — have learned to take up arms.

“They’re all ready to fight, everybody, and I’m talking grandmothers to kids,” Myroslav Petriw, who lives in Coquitlam, told Global News.

“The fear of course is aerial bombardment … we are literally in contact, hour by hour, minute by minute.”

Back in British Columbia, Ukrainians are growing impatient, with many saying they’re eager to get family members to a neighbouring country, or even bring them to Canada.

Lupynis said they’re also trying to ramp up a pressure campaign on Canadian governments and the international community to stand firm against Russia.

Supporters have also planned another rally in Vancouver for Saturday.

“I’d like everybody to remember that Ukraine is an independent nation. Ukraine has its own culture, it has its own language, it has its own national symbol,” Lupynis said.

“It is not a nation that should be controlled by anyone else, and it has the right to determine its own freedom an path forward.”

— with files from the Associated Press