Saskatoon police shoot man during confrontation

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot by a Saskatoon police officer.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Avenue L South just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They had received a report that an armed man went to a home where a physical confrontation took place.

The man, who police said was armed with a handgun and a machete, then fled on foot.

A confrontation with police then took place at 22nd Street West and Avenue U South, resulting in officers firing several shots, according to a police release.

The suspect was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Regina Police Service has been tasked with carrying out an investigation into the shooting.

The Saskatchewan government is also assigning two independent investigative observers.

No other details have been released and Saskatoon police said any further information will come from the Regina police major crime section.

4:19 Saskatoon Police Chief on gun crime rise, COVID-19 impact on staff Saskatoon Police Chief on gun crime rise, COVID-19 impact on staff