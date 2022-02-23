Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police shoot man during confrontation

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 5:00 pm
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot during a confrontation with a Saskatoon police officer on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot during a confrontation with a Saskatoon police officer on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot by a Saskatoon police officer.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Avenue L South just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Saskatoon police officers cleared of wrongdoing in Evan Penner arrest, police chief says

They had received a report that an armed man went to a home where a physical confrontation took place.

The man, who police said was armed with a handgun and a machete, then fled on foot.

A confrontation with police then took place at 22nd Street West and Avenue U South, resulting in officers firing several shots, according to a police release.

The suspect was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

Read more: Saskatoon Co-op calls for support from police to deal with shoplifters

The Regina Police Service has been tasked with carrying out an investigation into the shooting.

The Saskatchewan government is also assigning two independent investigative observers.

No other details have been released and Saskatoon police said any further information will come from the Regina police major crime section.

