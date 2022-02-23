Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mohawk community in Quebec to vote on removing remains of allegedly abusive priest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2022 2:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Indigenous priest reflects on family ties to residential schools and the Catholic Church' Indigenous priest reflects on family ties to residential schools and the Catholic Church
Indigenous Catholic priest Father Cristino Bouvette shares the story of his kokum (grandmother) who survived a residential school and how he is using her legacy to work on reconciliation between the Catholic Church and Canada's Indigenous community – Jul 5, 2021

The First Nation of Kahnawake outside Montreal is preparing for a referendum on whether to exhume and remove from their community the remains of a priest alleged to have committed sexual abuse.

After the discovery last summer of what are believed to be 215 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., several Kahnawake residents came forward with allegations that Rev. Leon Lajoie had abused them.

Read more: Quebec Superior Court allows class-action against Catholic missionary group for sexual assault

Lajoie, a Jesuit assigned to Kahnawake from 1961 to 1990, was buried next to St. Francis Xavier Mission Church in Kahnawake in 1999.

Trending Stories

Tonya Perron, one of the Mohawk Council’s elected chiefs, said in an interview Tuesday the March 25-26 vote is necessary because the former council agreed to the burial, but without seeking community members’ consent.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Indigenous priest speaks of ‘roller-coaster of emotions’ for residential schools and Catholic church

Melissa Montour, the spokesperson for the group demanding the exhumation, criticized the council today, saying it should just approve the exhumation instead of holding a vote that is turning the matter into a political issue at the expense of sexual abuse survivors.

The Jesuits of Canada, who expect to conclude their investigation into the sexual allegations on Friday, said in a statement Tuesday they will respect Kahnawake’s decision, regardless of the investigation’s outcome, and will pay for all related costs of a potential exhumation and reburial outside the community.

Read more: Indigenous delegation to Vatican rescheduled to early spring

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sexual Abuse tagKahnawake tagPriest sexual abuse tagMohawk Council tagexhumation tagJesuits of Canada tagMelissa Montour tagRev. Leon Lajoie tagSt. Francis Xavier Mission Church tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers