Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario should ‘strongly’ look at easing masking requirements in schools, Brampton mayor says

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Brampton mayor says Ontario should look at easing masking requirements in schools' Brampton mayor says Ontario should look at easing masking requirements in schools
WATCH ABOVE: Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said Wednesday that the province should look at easing masking requirements in schools. Brown highlighted a recent decision by Quebec officials to lift masking requirements in that province’s classrooms starting on March 7.

Ontario should “strongly” look at easing masking requirements in schools, Brampton’s mayor said Wednesday.

During his weekly COVID-19 update, Patrick Brown highlighted Quebec’s recent announcement that masking requirements in that province’s classrooms would be lifted starting on March 7.

Quebec students will still be required to wear masks in common areas and on school buses.

Read more: Quebec to lift classroom mask requirements for COVID-19 after March break

“I’m very encouraged that the Quebec public health is going (in) this direction,” Brown said.

“I think it’s appropriate to get children back to normal where they can learn in an environment that is easier and more comfortable…. I believe that Ontario should strongly look at this.

Story continues below advertisement

“The province has experienced very strong vaccination rates and it certainly sets up an environment where we can make these moves to get back to normal.”

Brown talked about his own son, who is two-and-a-half years old, and has to wear a mask at soccer lessons.

Trending Stories

“Trying to get a toddler to wear a mask is impossible and unreasonable,” Brown said.

Read more: Ontario mask mandate will likely be reviewed in March, top doctor says

Ontario currently mandates masking for students in Grades 1 through 12 in classes, hallways, and on school vehicles.

The province doesn’t mandate masks for kindergarten students, though encourages them to wear one. School boards may also implement their own masking policies for kindergarten students.

Students aren’t required to wear a mask outdoors.

Last week, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said the province’s mask mandate will likely be reviewed for all settings in March.

Moore said he anticipated a review will be done in the second or third week of March, allowing for data to be reviewed after the province lifts capacity limits and the proof of vaccination requirement on March 1.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Kalina Laframboise and Raquel Fletcher

Click to play video: 'Ontario releases school budget aimed at assisting students struggling due to pandemic' Ontario releases school budget aimed at assisting students struggling due to pandemic
Ontario releases school budget aimed at assisting students struggling due to pandemic
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagEducation tagOntario COVID tagSchools tagpatrick brown tagOntario schools tagOntario Education tagOntario mask mandate tagOntario Masks tagOntario school mask mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers