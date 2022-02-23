Menu

Traffic

Man killed in western Manitoba highway crash with semi

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 11:45 am
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

A man from Saskatchewan is dead after a crash with a semi in western Manitoba.

Blue Hills RCMP were called to Highway 1 near Road 81 West on Monday morning, where they found debris from the crash stretched almost a full kilometre down the highway.

According to police, the semi was travelling west on the Trans-Canada, when an SUV approached at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane. The semi was able to get partly onto the shoulder of the highway, but not before the vehicles collided.

Read more: Yellowhead RCMP investigate two-vehicle collision that killed 2

The SUV, police said, had been spotted driving erratically in the area earlier that morning, and ended up on its roof after the collision.

The driver, a 42-year-old from White Bear First Nation, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi driver, 54, from Calgary, was treated for minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

