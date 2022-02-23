Man killed in western Manitoba highway crash with semi

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Saskatchewan is dead after a crash with a semi in western Manitoba.

Blue Hills RCMP were called to Highway 1 near Road 81 West on Monday morning, where they found debris from the crash stretched almost a full kilometre down the highway.

According to police, the semi was travelling west on the Trans-Canada, when an SUV approached at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane. The semi was able to get partly onto the shoulder of the highway, but not before the vehicles collided.

The SUV, police said, had been spotted driving erratically in the area earlier that morning, and ended up on its roof after the collision.

The driver, a 42-year-old from White Bear First Nation, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi driver, 54, from Calgary, was treated for minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

