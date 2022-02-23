School bus crash south of Peterborough sends driver, 2 children to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital following a school bus crash south of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports that a school bus had slid off the road and onto its side at the bottom of a hill along Zion Line, between County Road 10 and Carveth Drive in the village of Millbrook in Cavan-Monaghan Township, about 30 kilometres south of the city.

Police said the bus was carrying the driver and six children at the time. The driver and two children were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

“There were poor road and weather conditions at the time,” police said. “The area was closed for a bit while the bus was removed, and the road sanded and salted.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no charges are being laid at this time.

Pls avoid the area of Zion Line between County rd 10 and Carveth Dr due to a moter vehicle collision & road condition. Thank you — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) February 22, 2022

Zion Road reopened around 7 p.m.

The township fire department would not let media near the crash scene.