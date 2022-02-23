Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating sudden death following traffic stop in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 9:50 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit released a report on the Oct. 9 incident on Friday. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident involving Brantford Police (BPS) and a suspect found dead following a traffic stop at Rawdon and Grey Streets early Wednesday.

A spokesperson for BPS said the Special Investigation Unit was called in after an officer located a deceased man tied to a query into a suspected stolen vehicle.

“A traffic stop was initiated, however the vehicle fled, failing to stop for police,” Robin Matthews-Osmond, Brantford police’s communications manager, said in a release.

Read more: Man hit by vehicle in early February collision on Hamilton Mountain dies

“Occupants of the vehicle, one male and one female, fled on foot in the area of Henry Street and Garden Avenue.”

Trending Stories

Matthews-Osmond said a 25-year-old woman from Hamilton was apprehended by officers while the man was located deceased shortly after.

Story continues below advertisement

No further information has been released as the Special Investigation Unit review is ongoing.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagBrantford tagBrantford Police taghenry street taggrey street tagBrantford Police Service tagGarden Avenue tagrawdon street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers