SIU investigating sudden death following traffic stop in Brantford

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident involving Brantford Police (BPS) and a suspect found dead following a traffic stop at Rawdon and Grey Streets early Wednesday.

A spokesperson for BPS said the Special Investigation Unit was called in after an officer located a deceased man tied to a query into a suspected stolen vehicle.

“A traffic stop was initiated, however the vehicle fled, failing to stop for police,” Robin Matthews-Osmond, Brantford police’s communications manager, said in a release.

“Occupants of the vehicle, one male and one female, fled on foot in the area of Henry Street and Garden Avenue.”

Matthews-Osmond said a 25-year-old woman from Hamilton was apprehended by officers while the man was located deceased shortly after.

No further information has been released as the Special Investigation Unit review is ongoing.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: One female in custody, SIU Invokes Mandate After Sudden Death in Brantford: https://t.co/jkWWO6GCU8 pic.twitter.com/7gpcgTPGUg — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) February 23, 2022