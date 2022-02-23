Menu

Canada

2nd day of Nova Scotia shooting inquiry to focus on rural life, police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 8:28 am
Watch live: The second day of the inquiry into the Nova Scotia shooting begins in Halifax.

The second day of the public inquiry into the April 2020 Nova Scotia shooting spree that left 22 people dead will focus on rural life and policing.

Public proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. and wrap up at 1 p.m. It will include a panel discussing rural life, as well as an overview of the structure of policing in Nova Scotia and Canada.

The first day of the inquiry got off to a “somewhat defensive” start, according to one of the lawyers representing the victims’ families.

Read more: ‘Somewhat defensive’ start as N.S. shooting inquiry begins under heavy criticism

Prior to the inquiry, several family members of the victims have said they have felt “left in the dark” and that the commission lacks transparency. Shortly before proceedings began on Tuesday, Premier Tim Houston issued a scathing release echoing those concerns.

Former Nova Scotia chief justice Michael MacDonald, who leads the inquiry, spent much of his opening remarks responding to those concerns, as well as general concerns that the commission may be “susceptible to covering up” for either the RCMP or government and their perceived failings with respect to how they responded to the shooting spree.

Read more: Families’ optimism in Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry ‘waning,’ lawyer says

MacDonald said he would never “tolerate any attempt by any institution or by any individual to tamper with our independence.”

Sandra McCulloch, a lawyer representing the families, said they still hold a “degree of skepticism” and its still unclear how the proceedings will work going forward and what level of participation families will be allowed.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is encouraged to use the following resources:

  • Mental Health & Addictions Provincial Crisis Line: 1-888-429-8167
  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868
  • Emergency: 911
