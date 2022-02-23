Menu

Education

Buses in Elgin County cancelled due to freezing rain, schools still open

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 23, 2022 7:36 am
generic school bus
File photo. School bus. File Photo / Global News

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services said Wednesday morning that all school purpose vehicles would be cancelled for the day in Elgin County. A list of impacted routes can be found on its website.

The Thames Valley District School Board said the cancellations are due to freezing rain in the region but said that all of its schools remained open.

Read more: Long Point, Kettle Creek conservation areas issue flood watch, flood warning issued for Catfish Creek

Environment Canada’s forecast for St. Thomas, Ont., in Elgin County, called for a risk of freezing drizzle early Wednesday with the temperature falling to -9 C in the afternoon.

The cold follows a high of 10.4 C in St. Thomas on Tuesday and 6.6 C on Monday. Some roadways were left icy after the rain and melting snow began to freeze.

On Tuesday, the Catfish Creek Conservation Authority issued a flood warning while the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issued a flood watch on Monday. Both conservation authorities cover watersheds in portions of Elgin County.

