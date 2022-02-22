COVID-19: 44 deaths recorded over B.C. Family Day weekend, with 3 people in their 40s

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in hospitals dealing with COVID-19 continued to decline over the Family Day long weekend.

There are now 688 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus, a decrease of 45 since Friday.

There are still 108 people in intensive care, which is a decrease of five since Friday.

However, there are been 44 deaths recorded in connection with the virus over the past four days.

Global News has learned this includes three people in their 40s. It has not been revealed which health authority they were in at the time of their deaths.

This brings the death toll to 2,830 since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

There were 2,103 cases recorded over the long weekend but case numbers are no longer an accurate depiction of how the virus is spreading in B.C. due to testing limitations.

There have been 345,734 cases recorded of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, 90.5 per cent (4,512,730) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.9 per cent (4,282,333) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.2 per cent (4,319,917) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.6 per cent (4,200,404) received their second dose and 54.9 per cent (2,542,724) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.5 per cent (4,046,012) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.1 per cent (3,938,486) received their second dose and 57 per cent (2,465,130) have received a third dose.