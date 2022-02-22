SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 44 deaths recorded over B.C. Family Day weekend, with 3 people in their 40s

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 6:46 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. bars and nightclubs prepare for loosened pandemic restrictions' B.C. bars and nightclubs prepare for loosened pandemic restrictions
WATCH: Bars and nightclubs have been dealing with some of the strictest COVID-19 restrictions in the province on and off for the last two years, but that is all about to change with those measures finally being loosened. Owners are busy prepping staff and getting ready for the first busy weekend in a very long time. Emily Lazatin explains.

The number of people in hospitals dealing with COVID-19 continued to decline over the Family Day long weekend.

There are now 688 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus, a decrease of 45 since Friday.

There are still 108 people in intensive care, which is a decrease of five since Friday.

However, there are been 44 deaths recorded in connection with the virus over the past four days.

Global News has learned this includes three people in their 40s. It has not been revealed which health authority they were in at the time of their deaths.

This brings the death toll to 2,830 since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. announces rapid test rollout plan' B.C. announces rapid test rollout plan
B.C. announces rapid test rollout plan

Read more: Push made for use of physician assistants in B.C. amid doctor shortage

There were 2,103 cases recorded over the long weekend but case numbers are no longer an accurate depiction of how the virus is spreading in B.C. due to testing limitations.

Trending Stories

There have been 345,734 cases recorded of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, 90.5 per cent (4,512,730) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.9 per cent (4,282,333) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.2 per cent (4,319,917) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.6 per cent (4,200,404) received their second dose and 54.9 per cent (2,542,724) have received a third dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, 93.5 per cent (4,046,012) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.1 per cent (3,938,486) received their second dose and 57 per cent (2,465,130) have received a third dose.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagbc covid update tagBc Covid Numbers tagbc covid deaths tagBC COVID numbers latest tagCovid Latest tagBC COVID cases long weekend tagCOVID latest news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers