Weather

Okanagan weather: Cold temperatures in forecast for rest of workweek

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 3:38 pm
Projected temperatures for B.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Projected temperatures for B.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Global News / Skytracker

Just when it seemed like spring was around the corner, winter sent a chilly reminder that it’s still February.

One week ago, B.C.’s Southern Interior was basking in what were unseasonably warm temperatures, with the mercury well above zero.

This week, with an Arctic airmass across the province, the mercury will remain well below zero, with Tuesday seeing a high of -3 to 4 C that’s projected to fall overnight to -12 to -16 C.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 21' Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 21
Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 21

For Wednesday through Friday, the daily highs will range between -2 and -4 C, with overnight temperatures dropping to -9 to -12 C.

Including the wind chill, with 50 km/h gusts on Tuesday, it’ll feel more like -16 during the day and -19 overnight.

The weather forecast for the evening of Feb. 23, 2022.
The weather forecast for the evening of Feb. 23, 2022. Global News / Skytracker

For Wednesday, 15 km/h winds are forecast, with the wind chill at -20 in the morning and warming up to -9 in the afternoon.

The forecast for Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022.
The forecast for Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022. Global News / Skytracker

While it’ll remain cold for a few days, Environment Canada is forecasting warmer temperatures by the weekend, with Saturday reaching a high of 0 C under sunny skies and Sunday hitting 4 C, albeit under cloudy conditions.

Click to play video: 'Arctic air brings cold temperatures to B.C. South Coast' Arctic air brings cold temperatures to B.C. South Coast
Arctic air brings cold temperatures to B.C. South Coast
