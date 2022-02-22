B.C. finance minister to unveil 2022 budget Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is set to unveil its new budget Tuesday afternoon.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson will deliver the budget starting at 1:30 p.m.

The challenges of climate change facing British Columbia are expected to be the main focus of the budget.

Robinson told a pre-budget news conference on Monday that the realities of climate change hit the province over the past year with deadly heat waves, wildfires and storms that caused major flooding and infrastructure damage across southern B.C.

Robinson will all announce the details about making the BC Wildfire Service a year-round service. Additional details, including how much funding will be earmarked for the move and how many staff will be hired, will be in the budget.

The issue of affordable housing is still a huge one for British Columbians with a new poll finding 58 per cent of parents saying they have experienced housing-related stress or worry recently.

In fact, Turning Points Collaborative Society says it currently has 12 families with 26 kids living in hotel rooms.

This story will be updated when the budget is unveiled Tuesday afternoon.