Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. finance minister to unveil 2022 budget Tuesday afternoon

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. to table provincial budget Tuesday' B.C. to table provincial budget Tuesday
Tomorrow is budget day here in B.C. The provincial NDP government is playing out its plan for our province's financial books, but just what are we expecting them to spend on? Richard Zussman has more.

The B.C. government is set to unveil its new budget Tuesday afternoon.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson will deliver the budget starting at 1:30 p.m. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

The challenges of climate change facing British Columbia are expected to be the main focus of the budget.

Robinson told a pre-budget news conference on Monday that the realities of climate change hit the province over the past year with deadly heat waves, wildfires and storms that caused major flooding and infrastructure damage across southern B.C.

Click to play video: 'Floods, fires foreshadow more climate extremes in British Columbia’s future' Floods, fires foreshadow more climate extremes in British Columbia’s future
Floods, fires foreshadow more climate extremes in British Columbia’s future – Nov 19, 2021

Read more: British Columbia set to move to year-round BC Wildfire Service

Story continues below advertisement

Robinson will all announce the details about making the BC Wildfire Service a year-round service. Additional details, including how much funding will be earmarked for the move and how many staff will be hired, will be in the budget.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Advocates watching NDP budge closely for election promises follow-through' Advocates watching NDP budge closely for election promises follow-through
Advocates watching NDP budge closely for election promises follow-through

The issue of affordable housing is still a huge one for British Columbians with a new poll finding 58 per cent of parents saying they have experienced housing-related stress or worry recently.

In Vernon, a non-profit society says it’s seeing more families with kids in need of help finding a place to live.

In fact, Turning Points Collaborative Society says it currently has 12 families with 26 kids living in hotel rooms.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated when the budget is unveiled Tuesday afternoon.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Budget tagBC budget update tagbc budget promises tagBC budget 2022 tagBC budget latest tagBC budget live tagBC budget news tagBC budget this year tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers