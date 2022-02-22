Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP seek 2 suspects in grocery store theft in Ennismore

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 10:47 am
Peterborough County OPP seek two theft suspects following an incident on Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP seek two theft suspects following an incident on Feb. 2, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

The Peterborough County OPP is seeking two suspects following a reported theft at a grocery store in Selwyn Township earlier this month.

Police say on Feb. 2 around 4:30 p.m., two suspects entered the Foodland Store on Robinson Road in Ennismore and stole approximately $150 worth of food products.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

Bot suspects are Caucasian and approximately 30 to 40 years of age. One is average height with a large build, short dark hair, short beard and was wearing a black winter jacket, black pants and was not wearing a face mask.

The second suspect has a smaller build, short dark hair, short beard and was wearing a hoodie, black pants and surgical style face mask.

The vehicle used by two suspects following a theft from a grocery store in Ennismore on Feb.2, 2022. View image in full screen
The vehicle used by two suspects following a theft from a grocery store in Ennismore on Feb.2, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

The vehicle is described as a silver Dodge Avenger with the front two wheels appearing to be stock aluminium-style rims and the rear two wheels appearing to be black winter-style rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

