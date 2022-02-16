2 arrested after robbery at Peterborough convenience store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were arrested following a reported robbery at a convenience store in Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

Peterborough Police Service officers around 6 p.m. responded to a robbery at a store in the area of Charlotte and Aylmer streets. Police learned two men had entered the store, threatened a clerk with knives and fled with some items.

No one was injured.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted one of the suspects standing with a group in the area of Brock and George streets.

While taking the man into custody, police say the officer noticed a second man matching the description provided to police. He was also taken into custody.

Two Peterborough men, ages 26 and 22, are charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

The 28-year-old man was also charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation in connection with a Feb. 11 theft at a business in the area of Hunter Street West and Aylmer Street.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Wednesday.