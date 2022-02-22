Woman found dead outdoors in extreme temperatures, say The Pas RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in The Pas are looking for more details after a woman was found dead outside a home in the northern Manitoba town Monday morning.

RCMP said the woman, 31, had been at the residence the previous evening but left with an unknown man.

While she was wearing winter clothing, she wasn’t dressed for the extreme temperatures, which went below -30 C overnight.

Although police said they don’t suspect anything criminal took place, they’re looking to speak with the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

