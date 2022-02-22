Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Woman found dead outdoors in extreme temperatures, say The Pas RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 10:32 am
RCMP The Pas detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP The Pas detachment. RCMP

Police in The Pas are looking for more details after a woman was found dead outside a home in the northern Manitoba town Monday morning.

RCMP said the woman, 31, had been at the residence the previous evening but left with an unknown man.

Read more: Blizzard warning, bone-chilling temperatures hit much of Manitoba

While she was wearing winter clothing, she wasn’t dressed for the extreme temperatures, which went below -30 C overnight.

Trending Stories

Although police said they don’t suspect anything criminal took place, they’re looking to speak with the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba vigil to be held for migrant family found near border' Manitoba vigil to be held for migrant family found near border
Manitoba vigil to be held for migrant family found near border – Jan 28, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba weather tagExtreme Weather tagExtreme Cold tagRCMP Manitoba tagThe Pas tagThe Pas RCMP tagWoman found dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers