Sports

Pro golfer Mackenzie Hughes is Hamilton’s athlete of the year

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 9:10 am
MacKenzie-Hughes View image in full screen
Mackenzie Hughes, of Canada, watches his tee shot down the second fairway during the final round at the RSM Classic golf tournament in St. Simons Island, Ga. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

A Hamilton-area golf pro is the 2021 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year.

Mackenzie Hughes, 31, picked up the Bill Sturrup Award with a breakout year that saw the Dundas native have four top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour and make an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

A three-time winner of the award, Hughes closed out 2021 ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup standings.

The Highland Secondary School graduate won Canadian Amateur Championships in 2011 and 2012 and made the PGA Tour in 2016 before winning the 2016 RSM Classic that same year.

Read more: Arizona Coyotes trade Carter Hutton to Maple Leafs

Hughes previously picked up the ward in 2013 and 2016.

Other finalists for the latest edition of the prize included Canadian national team soccer goalkeeper Milan Borjan and Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The Sturrup Award has recognized the top athlete of the year in the Burlington and Greater Hamilton areas since 1995.

The nominee list is pared down by a 10-person committee following deliberation into three finalists. Committee members then vote to decide the winner.

