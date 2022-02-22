Menu

London, Ont. police look for missing 75-year-old man

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 22, 2022 7:47 am
London police say Mohamad Wali Ali was reported missing Feb. 21, 2022. supplied by the London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., are looking for a missing man last seen on Family Day.

Police say Mohamad Wali Ali, 75, of London, was last seen in the area of Sarnia Road West and Wonderland Road North at roughly 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

He was reported missing later that day, police add.

He is described by police as a Middle Eastern man with a medium build, grey beard and short grey hair and was last seen wearing a winter jacket in “army green,” dark blue jeans, a winter hat and white running shoes with blue and red on them.

Police say they and family are concerned for his welfare.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
