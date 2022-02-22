Ontario reports 1,038 COVID hospitalizations on Tuesday, 1,064 on Family Day Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,038 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 319 in intensive care units. On Family Day Monday, there were 1,064 people reported to be in hospital with COVID, with 320 in ICUs.

Due to the holiday weekend, figures were not released on Family Day and two sets of data were released on Tuesday for both days.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Although the data wasn’t updated on Tuesday, last week showed for hospitalizations roughly 50 per cent were admitted because of the virus, while 50 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For ICUs, 80 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,282 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 1,335 on Monday, though these are an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,090,101.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,288 as nine more virus-related deaths were added on Tuesday and 15 on Monday.

There are a total of 1,057,829 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,997 from the previous day and 1,914 in Monday’s report.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.5 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 53.3 per cent — more than 6.8 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.3 per cent with 26.3 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 9,733 doses in the last day.

The government said 15,365 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours with 8,924 tests the 24 hours before that. There are 4,483 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 6.9 per cent.

