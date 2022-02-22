Menu

Canada

Bail decision for ‘freedom convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich expected today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 6:42 am
WATCH: Protest organizers arrested in Ottawa

An Ottawa judge is expected to decide today whether to grant bail to Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government on Parliament Hill.

Lich, who was arrested last Thursday and charged with counselling to commit mischief, appeared before Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois in a bail hearing on Saturday.

During that hearing, Lich promised to give up her advocacy of the protest and return to Alberta. The judge reserved her bail decision on Lich.

Patrick King, another prominent figure connected to the demonstrations, is also scheduled for a bail hearing today in Ottawa.

King, 44, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Read more: Ottawa police say nearly 400 charges laid in operation to clear convoy blockade

The bail hearings are scheduled to take place the day after the House of Commons voted to support the government’s use of measures under the Emergencies Act.

The Liberal government gained the support of New Democrats to get the measures approved.

The Senate is scheduled to start its own debate today on the measures.

Ottawa police said in a statement Monday that officers have made 196 arrests, with 110 facing a variety of charges.

Ottawa police also said 115 vehicles connected to the protest have been towed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
