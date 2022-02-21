Investigation continues after 2 women shot and killed on quiet Vancouver street

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation into a double homicide in a quiet area of Vancouver continues Monday.

Police said two women were shot and killed in a car in the West Point Grey neighbourhood.

They were discovered around 8 a.m. near West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street by someone who was out for a walk.

“You can imagine that for anybody who is out for their Sunday morning walk and makes a discovery like this, you would imagine it would be incredibly shocking and incredibly unnerving,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said Monday.

Police are not releasing many details about the shootings, but Addison said they do believe it was targeted.

“At this point, we don’t have any suspects in custody. It’s still very early in the investigation,” he added.

On Sunday, police identified the victims as 50-year-old Shu-Min Wu and 39-year-old Ying Ying Sun.

Addison said investigators believe one of the victims “has a connection” to a home in the neighbourhood.

The Emergency Response Team was called out Sunday to make sure there were no other victims inside that home, Addison said. They did not find anyone injured or deceased inside the house, he confirmed.

The murders are Vancouver’s first and second homicides of 2022.

Anyone who has information or has dash-cam video is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

