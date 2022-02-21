Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood Monday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Bellwoods Avenue and Queen Street West shortly before 9 a.m. for reports of a stabbing near a picnic area.

Police said a victim suffered serious injuries after being stabbed or slashed multiple times.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was taken into custody in relation to the incident, police said.

There is no word on what led to the stabbing.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Police tape is seen in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood following a stabbing on Monday. Global News

2:17 Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime