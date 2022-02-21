Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 1:09 pm
Police investigate a stabbing in Toronto's Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood on Monday.
Police investigate a stabbing in Toronto's Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood on Monday. Global News

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood Monday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Bellwoods Avenue and Queen Street West shortly before 9 a.m. for reports of a stabbing near a picnic area.

Police said a victim suffered serious injuries after being stabbed or slashed multiple times.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was taken into custody in relation to the incident, police said.

There is no word on what led to the stabbing.

Police tape is seen in Toronto's Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood following a stabbing on Monday.
Police tape is seen in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood following a stabbing on Monday. Global News
