Canada

25-year-old woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 7:39 am
Police on scene following a fatal hit and run near Derry Road and Cattrick Street in Mississauga on Feb. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal hit and run near Derry Road and Cattrick Street in Mississauga on Feb. 20, 2022. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a car in Mississauga on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Derry Road and Cattrick Street, near Airport Road, at around 6:47 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

A 25-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

She later died from her injuries in hospital.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after snow plow, pickup collide in Mississauga: police

The driver did not remain at the scene, police said.

There is no vehicle or driver description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

