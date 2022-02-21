25-year-old woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a car in Mississauga on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Derry Road and Cattrick Street, near Airport Road, at around 6:47 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

A 25-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

She later died from her injuries in hospital.

The driver did not remain at the scene, police said.

There is no vehicle or driver description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

COLLISION:

– Derry Rd/Cattrick St in #Mississauga

– Collision involving pedestrian and vehicle

– Pedestrian is male and in serious life-threatening condition

– Vehicle did not remain on scene

– No description of vehicle at this time

– C/R at 6:47 p.m.

– PR22-0061500 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 21, 2022

UPDATE:

-Correction = female victim

-Approximately 25 years of age

-Female died in hospital

-Major Collision Bureau completed their on scene investigation

-Intersection/Roadway has been re-opened

-Thank you for your patience — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 21, 2022

