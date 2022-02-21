25-year-old woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a car in Mississauga on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Derry Road and Cattrick Street, near Airport Road, at around 6:47 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
A 25-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
She later died from her injuries in hospital.
The driver did not remain at the scene, police said.
There is no vehicle or driver description at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
