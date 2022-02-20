Winnipeg’s extended snow route parking ban to take effect at midnight

Send this page to someone via email

As Winnipeggers dig themselves out from the latest dump of snow, the city is putting an extended snow route parking ban in place beginning overnight Sunday.

That means the parking ban will begin at midnight, instead of 2:00 a.m., and last until 7:00 a.m. each day until snow clearing operations wrap up.

The city notes vehicles parked on the routes could receive a $100 ticket, and may be towed.

According to the city’s website, as of mid-afternoon Sunday, crews had cleared less than one-fifth of priority one streets (regional streets, major routes), almost a quarter of priority two streets (bus routes, collector streets), and had got started on sidewalks in the north and east regions of the city.

Meantime, the city says residential snow plowing will begin Wednesday, with the following residential parking ban schedule:

7:00 a.m. Wednesday – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday: A, G, J, L, P, S

7:00 p.m. Wednesday – 7:00 a.m. Thursday: C, F, I, K, M, N, R

7:00 a.m. Thursday – 7:00 p.m. Thursday: D, H, O, Q, T, U, V

7:00 p.m. Thursday – 7:00 a.m. Friday: E

7:00 a.m. Friday – 7:00 p.m. Friday: B

Tickets for parking on a residential snow route are a bit steeper, at $200 or $150 if paid early. Vehicles may also be towed to a nearby street out of the way.

Winnipeggers can find out if their street is a snow route by checking a city website, using the Know Your Zone app, or by calling 311.