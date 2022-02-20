COVID-19: Quebec reports 12 more deaths and another drop in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 12 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of hospitalizations associated with the disease declined by 31.

The Health Department says there are 1,758 people in hospital with COVID-19 after 96 people were admitted and 127 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the number people in intensive care declined by six to 114.

Officials say 1,197 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed using PCR testing and that 7.8 per cent of tests were positive on Saturday, but such tests are limited to certain higher- risk groups.

READ MORE: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canadian adults

Health authorities say 18,810 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday, including 14,508 third doses.

They say 91 per cent of Quebec residents five and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, 86 per cent have received two and 50 per cent have received three.