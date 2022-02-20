Large police presence in West Point Grey after ‘serious incident’

There was a heavy police presence in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood Sunday. Police said they were investigating a “serious incident.”
The officers will be working in the area of 8th Avenue and Discovery Street throughout the day.
Members of what appeared to be the VPD Emergency Response Team were seen approaching a home behind police tape with long guns drawn.
Other officers could be seen dusting a white BMW SUV, partially covered by a tarp, for fingerprints.
Trending Stories
A white forensic tent was also set up in the middle of the street.
More to come…
Police arrest suspect after spree of stranger assaults
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments