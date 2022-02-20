Menu

Crime

Large police presence in West Point Grey after ‘serious incident’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 3:06 pm
Police dust a vehicle for finger prints at the site of a "serious incident" in West Point Grey on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police dust a vehicle for finger prints at the site of a "serious incident" in West Point Grey on Sunday. Shane MacKichan

There was a heavy police presence in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood Sunday. Police said they were investigating a “serious incident.”

The officers will be working in the area of 8th Avenue and Discovery Street throughout the day.

Members of what appeared to be the VPD Emergency Response Team were seen approaching a home behind police tape with long guns drawn.

Other officers could be seen dusting a white BMW SUV, partially covered by a tarp, for fingerprints.

A white forensic tent was also set up in the middle of the street.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Police arrest suspect after spree of stranger assaults' Police arrest suspect after spree of stranger assaults
Police arrest suspect after spree of stranger assaults – Feb 9, 2022

 

 

