B.C. mother pleads for missing daughter’s return

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been almost one month since North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP issued the first of several alerts about a missing seven-year old girl and her father, who allegedly breached a court order to return the child to her mother.

Roget Hall said she reported her daughter Violet Bennett missing on Jan. 23, when she failed to return home after a Jan. 20 joint custody agreement set out in Victoria Family Law court ordered Violet’s father, Jesse Bennett, to return her to her mother’s home in Victoria that same day.

“I want to believe that she’s safe but at the end of the day, I don’t know,” Hall told Global News Saturday.

“Because I don’t even know where she is.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Violet in a distinctive jacket she often wears and her father Jesse Bennett with a visible tattoo on his arm. North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP

Since late January, Hall said Bennett has not answered her text or Facebook messages and his phone is disconnected.

“He just completely, like vanished,” she said.

In a Jan. 28 news release, RCMP said they had no reason to believe that Violet was in danger, but believed Jesse was “evading contact in order to keep Violet with him.”

0:36 Vancouver Island police release new images of missing father and daughter Vancouver Island police release new images of missing father and daughter

Hall suspects her daughter is being withheld from her because she refused to agree to take Violet out of school — in a dispute over COVID-19 mask mandates.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because I was sending her to school with a mask on,” said Hall.

“He [her father] doesn’t believe that she should wear a mask for that long.”

Hall said Violet has never complained about wearing a mask, and had been quite content to cover up during school, gymnastics lessons and store visits.

“She’s literally my world, she’s everything to me,” she said.

Hall said her daughter is well-liked by everyone who knows her, and described her as a sassy child who loves swimming.

“I didn’t really ever have to pay for babysitters,” she said.

“People were happy to look after her.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hall said she hasn’t had Violet in her home since Oct. 7 and last saw her daughter on Jan. 2, when Bennett allowed the girl a short stay at her mother’s house over New Year’s.

“I missed her birthday, I missed Christmas with her,” Hall told Global News.

“My life is definitely a lot darker without my light in it.”

1:17 Chilliwack mother calls for Missing Adult Alert system Chilliwack mother calls for Missing Adult Alert system – Jan 31, 2022

RCMP believe Bennett, who lives in the Cowichan Valley, was initially driving a 2005 grey Honda Civic with ‘Holy’ and ‘Fire’ stickers on the doors, but think he has since switched vehicles.

Investigators are now looking for a 2001 black Dodge Dakota Sport club cab pickup truck with a white canopy.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 18, police released new photos of the pair, including Violet in a unique white and black jacket that she often wears and Bennett with a tattoo on his lower right arm.

A stock image of the make and model of pickup truck police believe Bennett is travelling in. North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP

“I keep looking, I go outside. I just kind of hope that one day he’s just sitting there,” said Hall.

“He doesn’t even have to get out of the car just, you know, let Violet out.”

Anyone with information about Bennett or Violet’s whereabouts, or the vehicle they are believed to be in, is asked to call their local police or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

“I want my daughter back,” said Hall, who wants Violet to know that she is loved and missed.

“I don’t care how I get my daughter back, I want her back.”

Advertisement