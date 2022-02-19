Anti-COVID-19-mandate protest sets up near North Portal, Sask. border crossing

Send this page to someone via email

An anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest has been set up near the North Portal border crossing with Saskatchewan police on scene ensuring a peaceful event.

Around 60 vehicles were seen driving by a police check point on Saturday. Another protest is on near the Northgate port of entry.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP gearing up for border crossing protests

Saskatchewan RCMP provided a notice to demonstrators indicating officers are respecting the right to protest and gather, reminding people its their right to assemble on private property.

Public assembly that is not peaceful would give police the ability to use all enforcement measures at their disposal to keep the peace.

Enforcement measures could include arrest, vehicle seizures, insurance suspension or freezing personal bank accounts.

Story continues below advertisement

The notice added it is considered breaching the peace to park a vehicle on the side of any public highways or grid roads.

On Friday, the Village of North Portal said landowners granted permission to event organizers to use private land located along Highway 39 for camping and gathering.

RCMP add demonstrators who do not have permission to be on private land would be turned away.

The RCMP said they are working with involved parties to minimize the impact on the public and ensure everyone involved is aware of the legal boundaries.

Other breaches of peace include disrupting road traffic or access to border facilities, using violence, and parking vehicles on private property where approval was not granted by the landowner.