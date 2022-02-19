Menu

Traffic

Dashcam captures shocking West Kelowna accident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Dashcam video captures car crashing into pole in West Kelowna' Dashcam video captures car crashing into pole in West Kelowna
Dashcam video captured a shocking car accident in West Kelowna on Saturday morning.

Dashcam video captured a shocking car accident in West Kelowna on Saturday morning.

Brian Jamieson was travelling southbound on Boucherie Road, after he left his home just at 9 a.m. to run some errands. A car heading in the other direction unexplainably drove over a traffic island, taking out two traffic signs and smashing into a metal street lamp.

The car’s impact was so hard that. the pole toppled and the overhead light was sheared off.

Read more: Mother, child from Okanagan Falls killed in crash near Sicamous

Jamieson said he quickly turned his vehicle around, called 911 and jumped out to help the driver.

He says emergency crews arrived quickly, unbelting him from the car and helping him walk to the first responders’ SUV. He was later taken to hospital by ambulance. A tow truck and police arrived afterwards.

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

