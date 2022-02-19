Blizzard batters southern Manitoba, shuts down Trans-Canada and Perimeter Highways

Send this page to someone via email

Yet another blizzard descended on southern Manitoba Saturday, leading to a number of highway closures.

The province announced via social media the Trans-Canada Highway (Highway 1) between Portage la Prairie and Elie, along with Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway had been closed.

A “vehicle incident” also shut down the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway between Elie and Headingley.

Farther to the southwest, Highway 3 was closed between Morden and Highway 21, along with Highway 23 between Highway 3 and Highway 5.

A short time later, the province also closed Highway 34 between Highway 3 and Holland.

Conditions have been changing steadily – up-to-date information can be found on the Manitoba 511 website.

A large swath of southern Manitoba was placed under a blizzard warning by Environment Canada earlier in the day.

The warning extended from the Pilot Mound and Manitou area in the west all the way to the Ontario border to the east, and as far north as Gimli and the Interlake.

Environment Canada says the blizzard conditions should begin to ease early Saturday evening but would return again Sunday morning.

Heavy snow was expected to continue throughout the night Saturday, with snowfall totals as high as 10 to 15 cm in some areas.

After the storm passes, Environment Canada says southern Manitoba will see a drier but colder stretch of weather for the week.