As protests continue across Canada, Toronto police close roads around Queen’s Park

Toronto police have closed a number of roads in the city’s downtown core as anti-mandate protests continue across the country.

In a tweet Saturday morning, the force said some roads surrounding Queen’s Park and hospital row have been closed.

Police said Spadina Avenue to the west, Church Street to the east, Davenport Road to the north and Queen Street to the south.

“Avoid the area if possible,” the tweet reads.

Police said “ensuring hospital row remains clear” is the force’s priority.

The demonstrations, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, have since morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.