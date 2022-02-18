String of armed Burnaby, B.C. carjackings prompt RCMP warning

Send this page to someone via email

A string of recent carjackings has prompted a warning to drivers from RCMP in Burnaby, B.C.

Mounties said Friday there had been four carjackings in the last five days, three of which targeted an unregulated Chinese ridesharing app.

“In each of the incidents a weapon was brandished, but none of the victims were injured,” police said in a media release.

Police say the first incident happened last Sunday, when a pair of suspects who appeared to be about 16 years old brandished a knife at a rideshare driver who had been called to pick them up on Spruce Street between Canada Way and Royal Oak Avenue.

Mounties say the pair claimed to be police officers before stealing the vehicle which was later recovered.

On Tuesday, police say a suspect brandished a gun while trying to steal a private vehicle from a driver who was still in a parking garage near Burford Street and Imperial Avenue around 3 p.m.

The suspect was unsuccessful, police said, and fled the area.

Around 11:30 p.m. that night, a suspect used a knife while trying to steal a rideshare vehicle picking up a customer, Burnaby RCMP said.

As in the first case, the suspect claimed to be a police officer before making off with the 2015 black Audi S4, which has yet to be recovered. Police did not provide a location for the incident.

The fourth incident happened on Elwell Street around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police said the suspect brandished a knife and successfully stole a Mercedes from a rideshare driver who was on his way to pick up a customer.

Mounties said the Mercedes was later involved in a hit-and-run crash with a parked vehicle, and that witnesses reported seeing the suspect get into a waiting SUV with several other people inside.

The suspect in the latter three incidents appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, according to police.

Police said they believe the four incidents are connected, but have yet to determine a motive.

“We are asking all drivers to be cautious, including rideshare drivers from all services,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Mike Kalanj said.

“It’s concerning that weapons were brandished in each of these cases, and that the suspects claimed to be police to two of the victims. We want everyone who drives in Burnaby to be aware of these incidents.”

Anyone with information or who believes they were a victim of a similar incident is urged to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.