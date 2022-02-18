New impaired driving charges laid as family of Calgary man killed in pedestrian crash holds vigil

Send this page to someone via email

A vigil is planned for Friday evening to mark the one-year anniversary of a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Calgary man and injured his girlfriend and her baby.

When Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard looks at her little girl, Ember, she feels thankful that the two year old is alive after they were both struck by a vehicle one year ago.

“I look at her and she is so happy and perfect. If I lost her too I don’t know what I would do,” said Ramirez-Bernard.

She said on Friday that she still suffers from pain as a result of the broken bones and fractures she sustained last year.

“Some days I’m in so much pain and I can’t get out of bed. It’s everywhere. My hips, my legs, my hands, my wrists, my neck, my back,” Ramirez-Bernard said.

Ramirez-Bernard’s boyfriend Blade Crow Pantherbone was killed in the crash. They were hit by an SUV near the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Macleod Trail. Police say the driver took off on foot.

View image in full screen Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard, her daughter Ember and her boyfriend Blade Crow. Courtesy: Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard

Lorna Pantherbone says losing her son Blade devastated the family. She said she’s frustrated with going to numerous court dates over the past year.

Pantherbone found out earlier this year that the accused is now facing impaired driving charges, in addition to the original charges of dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Both Pantherbone and Ramirez-Bernard are hoping a vigil being held Friday at 8 p.m. at the scene of the crash will bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving and keep Blade’s memory alive.

“I love all the support. It helps me get through it all because if I didn’t have them and I didn’t have Lorna and Blade’s family, I think this would be a lot harder to deal with. Grieving would be a lot harder but we are all grieving together and that’s what helps a lot. I don’t feel alone,” Ramirez-Bernard said.

A trail date has not been determined yet.

“I don’t want this swept under the rug. I want justice. I’m not angry. I’m very sad,” Pantherbone said.