Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg protesters moving from Legislature to Memorial Park, statement says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 10:47 am
Protesters gather at the Manitoba Legislature early in the ongoing protest. View image in full screen
Protesters gather at the Manitoba Legislature early in the ongoing protest. Global News / Rudi Pawlychyn

The protesters outside the Manitoba Legislature are on the move.

According to a statement released by organizers Friday, the protest isn’t over, but the demonstrators and their vehicles will be moving to the area around Memorial Park.

No timeline has been given for when that move will be completed.

“We recognize that tension across Canada has been rising over the past week, and we want to do everything possible to ensure that our voice in Winnipeg remains one of moderation while affirming the legal right of Canadians to protest,” the statement said.

Read more: Counter-protesters gather at Manitoba legislature anti-mandate demonstration

The ongoing protests across the country — in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and in support of the larger demonstration in Ottawa — have had a number of setbacks in recent days, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act — a piece of legislation with the intent of dispersing the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Border protests in a number of provinces — including one near the Canada-U.S. border at Emerson, Man. — have also been shut down recently by RCMP, and the protest at the Manitoba Legislature was met with a large counterprotest last weekend.

The protesters say they want to “minimize their footprint” by moving to Memorial Park and continue their demonstration peacefully.

Click to play video: 'Vehicles blocking Emerson border gone, RCMP says highway is clear' Vehicles blocking Emerson border gone, RCMP says highway is clear
Vehicles blocking Emerson border gone, RCMP says highway is clear
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagWinnipeg police tagProtest tagManitoba Legislature tagDowntown Winnipeg tagTrucker Protest tagMemorial Park taglegislative grounds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers