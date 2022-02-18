Winnipeg protesters moving from Legislature to Memorial Park, statement says

Send this page to someone via email

The protesters outside the Manitoba Legislature are on the move.

According to a statement released by organizers Friday, the protest isn’t over, but the demonstrators and their vehicles will be moving to the area around Memorial Park.

No timeline has been given for when that move will be completed.

“We recognize that tension across Canada has been rising over the past week, and we want to do everything possible to ensure that our voice in Winnipeg remains one of moderation while affirming the legal right of Canadians to protest,” the statement said.

The ongoing protests across the country — in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and in support of the larger demonstration in Ottawa — have had a number of setbacks in recent days, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act — a piece of legislation with the intent of dispersing the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

Border protests in a number of provinces — including one near the Canada-U.S. border at Emerson, Man. — have also been shut down recently by RCMP, and the protest at the Manitoba Legislature was met with a large counterprotest last weekend.

The protesters say they want to “minimize their footprint” by moving to Memorial Park and continue their demonstration peacefully.

