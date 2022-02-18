Brampton flooding up to 6 feet in some areas, homes impacted by water damage

Send this page to someone via email

The Brampton fire chief says about 50 homes were evacuated after major flooding in a community near the Credit River on Thursday, but there is no word yet on when residents will be able to return to their homes.

Bill Boyes said about half of the evacuated homes are impacted by water damage.

The flooding occurred in the Churchville Road and Steeles Avenue West area, near the Credit River.

“At the peak last night it was about six feet deep in some areas,” Boyes told reporters in an update Friday morning.

“And there was some really fast-moving water as well as some low-lying areas that were flooded with some significant amounts of ice and water and buildup of debris.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Emergency crews respond to flooding in Brampton on Thursday. Phil Fraboni / Global News

“This is a significant flood. This doesn’t happen this often in this area.”

Boyes said the water rescue team and Peel Regional Police went door to door to check on every resident and help residents evacuate their homes with their most essential belongings and pets.

There is no word on when residents can return back to their homes.

Boyes said they are awaiting the completion of drone footage to assess the scope of the damage.

Michael Parks, the director for Brampton roads and maintenance operations, said the cause for the major flooding was ice breakup from the excessive rain on Thursday.

Parks said the water flow brought the large chunks of ice to a particular “elbow” in the Credit River and then the ice backed up and flooded the community.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the drone footage will give crews a better idea if heavy machinery will be required to remove some of the buildup.

View image in full screen Major flooding in Brampton near the Credit River on Feb 17, 2022. Phil Fraboni / Global News

City Coun. Michael Palleschi said he spoke to one young family that just moved in who were severely affected and are battling with their insurance company.

“There was devastation,” Palleschi said, adding that he travelled from the north to south end of the Credit River.

“I’ve never seen the chunks of ice that big.”

View image in full screen Major flooding in Brampton near the Credit River on Feb 17, 2022. Phil Fraboni / Global News

Residents who live along the Credit River in Brampton are keeping a close eye on rising water levels. At least 50 homes were evacuated last evening as water levels continue to rise. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/ljqb9STNT4 — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) February 18, 2022

Advertisement