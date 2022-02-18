Human remains found 2 days after house fire in Central Huron: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say the cause of a fatal house fire near Clinton, Ont., is not suspicious, but the investigation into the discovery of human remains inside the home is ongoing.

“Efforts are currently being taken to identify the victim,” police said Thursday, adding that Huron County OPP and OPP forensic identification services are working with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

According to police, emergency services responded to a fire at a two-storey home east of Clinton on Huron Road at roughly 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The remains were found Thursday afternoon following a thorough search, police said.

Police said an update would be provided once the deceased was identified and family notified.

