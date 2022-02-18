Menu

Economy

Province takes another step toward widening Highway 6 near Hamilton’s airport

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 9:51 am
German-based logistics giant DHL completed its $100 million expansion last fall, and opened it's new facility at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. View image in full screen
German-based logistics giant DHL completed its $100 million expansion last fall, and opened it's new facility at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. CNW Group/DHL Express Canada

The province has hired an engineering consultant as it works toward widening a portion of Highway 6 to four lanes from two.

The project calls for the widening of a nine-kilometre segment between Highway 403 and Upper James Street.

Read more: Ontario to expand Highway 6 near Hamilton airport

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly said the section of Highway 6 is the primary connection between the 403 and Hamilton’s airport.

Skelly said the widening project, which was included in last year’s provincial budget, is vital to the continued growth of the airport and its surrounding employment lands.

“It’s a two-lane highway, and of course, it was built as an access to farm fields,” Skelly said. “Now we have an airport that is the busiest airport in Canada as far as cargo movement is concerned.”

Read more: Hamilton’s airport confirms surge in cargo as leisure travel plummets

The design work is expected to begin this spring and Skelly said it will include outreach to Indigenous communities, municipalities, and other stakeholders, “to ensure that they’re on board and that their concerns are addressed.”

She said she hopes to see shovels in the ground on the project in 2024.

