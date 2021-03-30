Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Ontario to expand Highway 6 near Hamilton airport

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 12:32 pm
View image in full screen
Global News

The Province of Ontario says it will be expanding Highway 6 South in Hamilton between Highway 403 and the airport to improve traffic flow and safety.

The expansion, set for sometime in 2021, will widen the current two-lane roadway to four lanes for nine kilometres between Highway 403 and Upper James Street providing a larger thoroughfare to and from John C. Munro airport.

Read more: Ontario begins expansion of highways 6, 401 between Hamilton and Guelph

About $2.6 billion has been earmarked by the Ford government to expand and repair highways and bridges across the province in 2021, as revealed in the budget last week.

“Our government recognizes that the Hamilton Airport is a catalyst for growth and that Highway 6 South is a transportation link that is vital to our economic recovery,” Flamborough-Glanbrook. MPP Donna Skelly said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

The airport praised the budget announcement last week, suggesting the expansion would help improve traffic flow and subsequently support the city’s economic development.

Trending Stories

Last July, the province revealed its plan to expand highways 6 and 401 between Hamilton and Guelph in addition to circumnavigating the town of Morriston.

Highway 401 is being widened from six to 10 lanes, including two managed lanes between Highway 6 north and Highway 6 south.

The province says information regarding detours will be provided at a later date.

Click to play video: 'Ontario announces $30 million to connect, improve provincial highways' Ontario announces $30 million to connect, improve provincial highways
Ontario announces $30 million to connect, improve provincial highways – Aug 13, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamiltonhighway 401Ministry of TransportationHighway 6Donna Skellyhamilton airportexpansion of highway 401expansion of highway 6highway 6 ontarioHighway Expansionmorristonjohn c munro

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers