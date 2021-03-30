Ontario to expand Highway 6 near Hamilton airport

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Ontario says it will be expanding Highway 6 South in Hamilton between Highway 403 and the airport to improve traffic flow and safety.

The expansion, set for sometime in 2021, will widen the current two-lane roadway to four lanes for nine kilometres between Highway 403 and Upper James Street providing a larger thoroughfare to and from John C. Munro airport.

About $2.6 billion has been earmarked by the Ford government to expand and repair highways and bridges across the province in 2021, as revealed in the budget last week.

“Our government recognizes that the Hamilton Airport is a catalyst for growth and that Highway 6 South is a transportation link that is vital to our economic recovery,” Flamborough-Glanbrook. MPP Donna Skelly said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

The airport praised the budget announcement last week, suggesting the expansion would help improve traffic flow and subsequently support the city’s economic development.

We applaud the infrastructure investments announced for #HamOnt in the #2021OntarioBudget. Widening Hwy 6 South from Hwy 403 to Upper James St. will improve the flow of traffic along this vital economic corridor, improve access to/from @flyyhm & support economic development. 🚚✈️ — Hamilton International Airport (YHM) (@flyyhm) March 26, 2021

Last July, the province revealed its plan to expand highways 6 and 401 between Hamilton and Guelph in addition to circumnavigating the town of Morriston.

Highway 401 is being widened from six to 10 lanes, including two managed lanes between Highway 6 north and Highway 6 south.

The province says information regarding detours will be provided at a later date.

2:18 Ontario announces $30 million to connect, improve provincial highways Ontario announces $30 million to connect, improve provincial highways – Aug 13, 2020