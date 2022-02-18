OPP release video as part of Alex Tobin murder investigation in Omemee

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have released a video as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a man in the City of Kawartha Lakes in 2020.

The video release on Friday, Feb. 18, marks the two-year anniversary of when 18-year-old Alex Tobin was shot and killed at an apartment around 1:07 p.m. on King St. East in the village of Omemee.

Police say witnesses have described two suspects that were seen fleeing the building on foot and then departing the area in a motor vehicle on Highway 7.

Two men were initially taken into custody, however, the charges were later withdrawn, OPP said.

The video released on the OPP’s social media platforms shares information from Tobin’s family.

“Our team has conducted numerous canvasses and interviewed several persons who have provided important information in relation to Alex’s death,” said Det. Insp. Chris Joisah, case manager for the Criminal Investigation Branch.

“We believe there are more witnesses with information who haven’t come forward yet. We hope this video encourages people to come forward.”

In the video, OPP say they are investigating “other persons” who they believe are responsible for Tobin’s death. Police say they have interviewed dozens of witnesses during their investigation.

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Alex’s murder. Anyone with information can call the OPP’s dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“If you were in the area on Feb. 18, I would just like you to really come forward with any information to bring peace to Alex’s friends and family,” said Tobin’s brother Brandon in the video.

Joisah said he wants to reassure Tobin’s families and the City of Kawartha Lakes that the OPP are using “every available resource” to bring those responsible for Tobin’s death to justice.