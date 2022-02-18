About 19K Nova Scotians are without power as heavy rain hits region

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Nova Scotians woke up to no power Friday morning as downpours began overnight.

Nova Scotia Power opened its Emergency Operations Centre on Thursday evening in advance of the rainstorm.

“The latest storm is expected to bring high winds overnight tonight and into Friday, along with rain and a risk of flash freezing,” said Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead, in a Thursday release.

“We will ensure we are well positioned across the province in order to be able to respond as needed for our customers.”

As of 10 a.m., just over 19,200 customers of the utility remain without power.

“It has been a busy winter storm season,” Borden said, adding this is the seventh storm in as many weeks this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada had issued rainfall, wind and flash freeze weather alerts for the entire province, as temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly, from about 11 C to -2 C.

“Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops,” the weather agency said.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Total rainfall across the province is expected to run between 25 to 50 millimetres, with higher amounts possible locally.

Rain is expected to last until Friday afternoon.

It will “taper to flurries or ice pellets this afternoon, and ending this evening,” Environment Canada said Friday. “There is also a risk of brief freezing rain during the changeover.”

The agency also warned of strong southwesterly winds hitting the province, with maximum wind gusts of 90 km/h, and up to 110 km/h in exposed areas.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the alert read.

Story continues below advertisement