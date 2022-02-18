Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Some London, Ont. area buses cancelled, public schools closed due to snow Friday

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 7:48 am
winter snow school bus generic View image in full screen
File photo. School bus. File Photo

Some bus cancellations and school closures are continuing for a second day in the London, Ont., region due to a messy mix of weather this week.

Friday morning, Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services confirmed that buses and other school-purpose vehicles would be cancelled for the day in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin counties as well as the Red Zone. However, bus routes within the City of London would run, it said. Information on individual bus routes can be found on Southwestern Ontario STS’s website.

Read more: Ontario school boards required to offer remote learning option for 2022-2023

The Thames Valley District School Board said schools in those same regions would close for the day, with students moving to remote learning for the day, while the London District Catholic School Board said all of its schools would remain open.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcements follow a mix of freezing rain and snow on Thursday, with snowfall continuing Friday morning. A winter storm warning is no longer in effect, however.

On Thursday, all TVDSB and LDCSB schools closed for the day while Western University announced in the afternoon that it would be suspending campus operations from 4:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday morning, the university confirmed that campus operations would resume as planned.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Western University tagSchool Closures tagThames Valley District School Board taglondon weather taglondon district catholic school board tagbus cancellations tagSouthwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers