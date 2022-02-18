Some London, Ont. area buses cancelled, public schools closed due to snow Friday

Some bus cancellations and school closures are continuing for a second day in the London, Ont., region due to a messy mix of weather this week.

Friday morning, Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services confirmed that buses and other school-purpose vehicles would be cancelled for the day in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin counties as well as the Red Zone. However, bus routes within the City of London would run, it said. Information on individual bus routes can be found on Southwestern Ontario STS’s website.

The Thames Valley District School Board said schools in those same regions would close for the day, with students moving to remote learning for the day, while the London District Catholic School Board said all of its schools would remain open.

The announcements follow a mix of freezing rain and snow on Thursday, with snowfall continuing Friday morning. A winter storm warning is no longer in effect, however.

On Thursday, all TVDSB and LDCSB schools closed for the day while Western University announced in the afternoon that it would be suspending campus operations from 4:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday morning, the university confirmed that campus operations would resume as planned.

In support of #TVDSB’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all staff and students, ALL schools in Elgin County, Oxford County, Middlesex County and the Red Zone will transition to remote learning as a result of bus cancellations in those areas. pic.twitter.com/SNyxJwikt9 — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) February 18, 2022

Inclement Weather Update: February 18, 2022: All LDCSB schools will be open today. School buses have been cancelled in Elgin, Oxford and Middlesex Counties and Red Zone. City of London school buses are running except for Red Zone. Check https://t.co/FqB6MqyzHY for details. — London District Catholic School Board (@LDCSB) February 18, 2022

All Western University campus operations will return to normal this morning. Snow removal crews are working diligently and as fast as possible to clear the snow from overnight so please give yourself extra time, use caution and have patience this morning. pic.twitter.com/kApROqxnLy — Western University (@WesternU) February 18, 2022