Some London, Ont. area buses cancelled, public schools closed due to snow Friday

Some bus cancellations and school closures are continuing for a second day in the London, Ont., region due to a messy mix of weather this week.
Friday morning, Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services confirmed that buses and other school-purpose vehicles would be cancelled for the day in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin counties as well as the Red Zone. However, bus routes within the City of London would run, it said. Information on individual bus routes can be found on Southwestern Ontario STS’s website.
The Thames Valley District School Board said schools in those same regions would close for the day, with students moving to remote learning for the day, while the London District Catholic School Board said all of its schools would remain open.
The announcements follow a mix of freezing rain and snow on Thursday, with snowfall continuing Friday morning. A winter storm warning is no longer in effect, however.
On Thursday, all TVDSB and LDCSB schools closed for the day while Western University announced in the afternoon that it would be suspending campus operations from 4:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Friday morning, the university confirmed that campus operations would resume as planned.
