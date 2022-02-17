Menu

Weather

London, Ont. area schools closed, buses cancelled Thursday due to freezing rain, snow

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 7:55 am
frozen branches freezing rain View image in full screen
FILE. THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE/Paul Chiasson

The Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board have closed all of their schools Thursday due to a messy mix of weather.

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services has also cancelled all school vehicles for the day in London, Ont., as well as Elgin, Middlesex and Oxford Counties and its Red Zone.

Read more: Winter storm warning issued for London, Middlesex: Environment Canada

Rain has been falling in the region since Wednesday night, leaving roads slippery.

As the temperature drops, rain is expected to change into freezing rain on Thursday morning and afternoon and then snow later in the afternoon and into the evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement over the potential for 10 to 25 mm of rainfall by Thursday afternoon. A winter storm warning is also in effect for the region, calling for two to five mm of ice accumulation followed by 10 to 20 cm of snowfall.

With schools closed, the public board said students can transition to remote learning for the day, while students in the Catholic board are “encouraged to take the opportunity to complete current work or assignments; or prepare for upcoming assignments, quizzes or tests.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow tagFreezing Rain tagSpecial Weather Statement tagSchool Closures tagThames Valley District School Board tagwinter storm warning taglondon district catholic school board tagbus cancellations tagSouthwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services tag

