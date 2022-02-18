Snow day for schools across Greater Montreal area

The snow in Montreal and surrounding areas has forced several schools to close Friday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning and says to adjust driving conditions.
“Visibility may also be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the agency said.
The list of closures includes:
- English Montreal School Board
- Lester B. Pearson School Board
- Riverside School Board
- New Frontiers School Board
- Eastern Townships School Board
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board
- Selwyn House School
- Kahnawà:ke Education Center schools
- Vanguard School
- North Star School
- Kells Academy (Online learning)
- The Montreal Oral School for the Deaf
- St. George’s Elementary and High Schools
- Centre de services scolaire de Montréal
- Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin
- Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides (online learning)
- Centre de services scolaire de Laval
- Centre de services scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe
- Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de- l’Île
- Le Collège Charlemagne
