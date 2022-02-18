Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow day for schools across Greater Montreal area

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 7:37 am
Snow day for schools across Greater Montreal area - image View image in full screen
Global News

The snow in Montreal and surrounding areas has forced several schools to close Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning and says to adjust driving conditions.

“Visibility may also be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the agency said.

Trending Stories

The list of closures includes:

  • English Montreal School Board
  • Lester B. Pearson School Board
  • Riverside School Board
  • New Frontiers School Board
  • Eastern Townships School Board
  • Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board
  • Selwyn House School
  • Kahnawà:ke Education Center schools
  • Vanguard School
  • North Star School
  • Kells Academy (Online learning)
  • The Montreal Oral School for the Deaf
  • St. George’s Elementary and High Schools
  • Centre de services scolaire de Montréal
  • Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
  • Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin
  • Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides (online learning)
  • Centre de services scolaire de Laval
  • Centre de services scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe
  • Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de- l’Île
  • Le Collège Charlemagne
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagMontreal tagEMSB tagMontreal weather tagLBPSB tagGreater Montreal tagMontreal Snowstorm tagMontreal Snow Day tagSchool closures in Montreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers