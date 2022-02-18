Snow day for schools across Greater Montreal area

Send this page to someone via email

The snow in Montreal and surrounding areas has forced several schools to close Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning and says to adjust driving conditions.

“Visibility may also be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the agency said.

The list of closures includes:

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

Riverside School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Eastern Townships School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Selwyn House School

Kahnawà:ke Education Center schools

Vanguard School

North Star School

Kells Academy (Online learning)

The Montreal Oral School for the Deaf

St. George’s Elementary and High Schools

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin

Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides (online learning)

Centre de services scolaire de Laval

Centre de services scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe

Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de- l’Île

Le Collège Charlemagne