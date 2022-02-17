Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

18 arrested in Richmond enforcement blitz on thieves using Canada Line

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 8:15 pm
A Canada Line public transit SkyTrain passes over cars on the Arthur Laing Bridge on its way to Vancouver International Airport. View image in full screen
A Canada Line public transit SkyTrain passes over cars on the Arthur Laing Bridge on its way to Vancouver International Airport. The Canadian Press Images/Bayne Stanley

Richmond RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they arrested 18 people during a one-day enforcement blitz aimed at cracking down on people using the Canada Line to commit crimes in the suburb.

Units from both police forces teamed up on Feb. 12, nabbing suspects for alleged thefts, possession of stolen property and breach of court conditions, according to a Richmond RCMP media release.

Read more: 4 people found dead in Richmond, B.C. home following targeted shooting, police say

Police also caught a thief using a bait bike, and located a missing 13-year-old girl, Mounties said.

Trending Stories

Of the 18 suspects, 11 were not Richmond residents, but had used transit to access the municipality.

Click to play video: 'Two people spotted riding on top of Canada Line' Two people spotted riding on top of Canada Line
Two people spotted riding on top of Canada Line – Nov 18, 2021
