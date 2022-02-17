18 arrested in Richmond enforcement blitz on thieves using Canada Line

Richmond RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they arrested 18 people during a one-day enforcement blitz aimed at cracking down on people using the Canada Line to commit crimes in the suburb.
Units from both police forces teamed up on Feb. 12, nabbing suspects for alleged thefts, possession of stolen property and breach of court conditions, according to a Richmond RCMP media release.
Police also caught a thief using a bait bike, and located a missing 13-year-old girl, Mounties said.
Of the 18 suspects, 11 were not Richmond residents, but had used transit to access the municipality.
