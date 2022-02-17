COVID-19: B.C. reports 5 more deaths, another drop in hospitalizations as restrictions relaxed

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 continued to drop Thursday, as the province confirmed five additional deaths linked to the virus.

B.C. health officials said there were 744 people in hospital with COVID, an overnight drop of 18, including 120 in critical or intensive care.

Officials also confirmed another 744 cases of COVID-19, though daily case totals no longer reflect the virus’ spread due to limitations on testing.

As of Thursday, 87.5 per cent of B.C.’s population (90.5 per cent of those eligible) had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 82.7 per cent of B.C.’s population (85.5 per cent of those eligible) had received two doses, and 48.2 per cent of B.C.’s population (53.6 per cent of those eligible) had received three doses.

Fully vaccinated people accounted for 77.6 per cent of cases over the past week and 68.6 per cent of cases in hospitals over the past two weeks.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows that the unvaccinated remain at significantly higher risk of severe outcomes.

Between Jan. 15 and Feb. 11, per 100,000 population, there were 191.2 unvaccinated cases in hospital, 42.1 unvaccinated cases in intensive care, and 20.7 deaths among unvaccinated people, compared to 68.6 vaccinated cases in hospital, 12.8 vaccinated cases in ICU and 6.9 deaths among unvaccinated people.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 343,064 cases, while 2,781 people have died.

